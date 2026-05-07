Qatar Prime Minister discusses regional developments with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Egyptian Foreign Minister

DOHA, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani , Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, discussed regional developments with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the discussions took place during two telephone calls received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman from the Jordanian and Egyptian officials, during which they reviewed cooperation relations with their countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

The calls also addressed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation in a manner that contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.

The Qatari official stressed the importance of all parties responding positively to ongoing mediation efforts in a way that opens the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.