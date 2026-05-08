Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology, Sinaha Technology sign MoU to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based Sinaha Technology to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and Industry 4.0 solutions across UAE manufacturing.

The MoU was signed by Fatma AlMheiri, Director of Technology Adoption and Development, MoIAT, and Mubarak Abed Nasser Doman AlAmeri, Authorised Director at Sinaha, in the presence of Mansour Mohamed Salem Kardous Alameri, Deputy CEO of Sinaha Technology, and Osama Fadhel Assistant Undersecretary of Industrial Accelerators, MoIAT, at Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Sinaha Technology will work with high-potential manufacturers to build technology roadmaps and implement practical Industry 4.0 solutions — moving companies from assessment to execution and delivering measurable improvements in productivity and operational efficiency.

Fatma AlMheiri, said: “MoIAT is committed to translating the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology into real results — strengthening supply chains and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced industry. Our Transform 4.0 initiative is a practical step in that direction, helping manufacturers accelerate technology adoption, link production to market demand, and support the growth of industrial SMEs. This partnership with Sinaha Technology directly advances that goal.”

Mubarak AlAmeri, said: “We have launched one of the UAE’s first intelligent warehouse deployments, built on locally engineered technologies that enable fully autonomous operations through the integration of robotics, software, and real-time decision-making. Our in-house Robotics Management System connects robotic systems with business logic, enabling seamless coordination of multi-vendor fleets. We are also developing physics-based digital twin environments that allow operators to design, test, and optimise logistics systems virtually before real-world deployment — reducing risk and accelerating implementation.”

The partnership supports MoIAT’s broader drive to help UAE manufacturers make more, grow more, and export more.

The fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates is hosted by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD, and is organised by ADNEC Group.