MoIAT expands Future Industries Lab with new PepsiCo partnership supporting SMEs, young Emiratis

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PepsiCo to expand the UAE’s Future Industries Lab, supporting SMEs and helping equip young Emiratis with practical experience in the industrial sector.

The MoU, signed at the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, marks PepsiCo as the first food and beverage company to join the initiative.

The collaboration supports MoIAT’s efforts to strengthen industrial capabilities, empower SMEs, and prepare the next generation of Emirati talent through practical, industry focused learning experiences.

Under the MoU, PepsiCo provides participants with exposure to different areas of its business in the UAE, including brand building, supply chain management, sustainability, and finance. Participants will also visit the facilities of PepsiCo’s bottling partner, Dubai Refreshment Company, to gain firsthand insight into manufacturing and operational processes.

Hassan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, stressed the importance of partnerships with leading companies operating in the UAE in supporting the “Operation 300Bn" including the partnership with PepsiCo, aimed at expanding the scope of the Future Industries Lab initiative.

Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for International Beverages, PepsiCo, said: “Joining the Future Industries Lab gives us the opportunity to work more closely with young Emiratis and SMEs that will shape the future of industry in the UAE. PepsiCo has been part of the UAE for sixty years, and we have seen firsthand how much can happen when government and business work together with a long-term mindset. Through the Future Industries Lab, we hope participants leave with a real understanding of how industry operates day to day, and with confidence in the opportunities the sector can offer them.”

Through the Future Industries Lab, PepsiCo joins a network of leading companies from different sectors contributing technical and industrial training across areas including operations, quality, supply chains, and market access