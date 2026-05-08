Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed, Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurate 'Emirates Signature: Building Together' exhibition

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the Emirates Signature: Building Together exhibition, launched by the Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Ataya Project, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative is further supported by a strong network of strategic partners, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and Khalifa Fund.

This alignment enables cohesive and amplified messaging, ensuring the initiative reaches a wide and diverse audience across the UAE, while directly supporting the business community through enhanced visibility, access, and opportunities for growth within a unified national narrative.

As a continuation of DCAD’s broader One Nation. One People. initiative—launched in ode to the UAE’s Year of Family— Emirates Signature: Building Together translates the campaign’s message into a physical and participatory experience. It highlights the power of design as a unifying force, bridging cultures, disciplines, and communities, while offering participants a shared environment that fosters visibility, dialogue, and meaningful exchange.

Emirates Signature: Building Together is an exhibition that celebrates emerging projects and local industries, bringing together over 80 creatives, product makers, artisans, and SME owners from across the UAE—both citizens and residents—into one space. It showcases innovation, supports new beginnings, and promotes a culture of local production and storytelling of UAE-founded businesses. Through curated showcases, community engagement, and collaborative storytelling, the exhibition reflects a unified vision: a nation built together by its people—each contributing to a shared cultural and creative landscape.

The exhibition is underway at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club – Al Khail Square until 10 May 2026, between 4 PM to 11 PM, with complimentary participation for exhibitors and visitors.