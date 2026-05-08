UAE doubles down on youth, AI, industry at 'Make it in the Emirates'

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's next generation of industrial leaders took center stage on the final day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, as ministers and officials made the case that investing in young people is a national industrial and economic imperative.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, opened with a message of encouragement for people at a career crossroads. "There is never a time that is too late — the train never leaves without you," he told delegates. "You can always qualify yourself and learn something new."

A new national initiative aimed at equipping young Emiratis with AI skills was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Shabab AI initiative, led by the Abu Dhabi Youth Council under the Federal Youth Authority, targets Emiratis aged 18-35 and is designed to move participants from awareness to real-world application.

"This initiative seeks to equip youth with the necessary skills and motivate them to develop innovative, applicable solutions," Sheikh Mohammed said. An initial Youth Lab saw more than 71 young participants generate 133 ideas and challenges, with contributions from more than 15 strategic partners.

Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, reinforced the message, telling young people in the audience that they are "in an influential position within the journey of technological transformation."

Dr. Farah Al Zarooni of MoIAT argued that true industrial investment starts with people. "The young people are the true makers. If you invest in the human being, you invest in an entire economic ecosystem," she said. She added that MoIAT's Industrialist Program has created more than 4,000 jobs across 12 sectors, and this year 61% of SMEs and startups at the event are youth-led.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Nafis, called on the private sector to help reshape curricula to match market needs. "If we reach a 90% alignment rate between education outcomes and market requirements, we'll have an excellent education sector where every graduate has competence, capability, and sustainability in their work.”

On integrating AI in education institutions, His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said the university is on track to embed AI across every field by 2028.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council for the UAE, Cyber Security Council, brought the day to a fitting end: “The country has emerged stronger, and it will continue to grow stronger … through its youth.”