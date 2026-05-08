Cruise ship Hantavirus outbreak not epidemic: WHO

GENEVA, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the outbreak of the Hantavirus on board a cruise ship, which claimed the lives of three people, does not currently constitute the beginning of an epidemic or pandemic.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Management at WHO, stated that the situation serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in research on pathogens, given the vital role of treatments, vaccines, and diagnostic tools in saving lives.

In the same context, the Dutch Ministry of Health announced that a flight attendant was transferred to a hospital in Amsterdam after coming into contact with one of the virus victims on board the ship MV Hondius, noting that she is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently undergoing examination.

Three people had died as a result of the virus outbreak on the small cruise ship, which departed from southern Argentina in early April.

The Hantavirus is known to be transmitted mainly through air contaminated with the secretions of infected rodents, while human-to-human transmission is considered rare.