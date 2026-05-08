SAF, SUPERFLEX to reimagine Al Majarrah Park in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation announces the reopening of Al Majarrah Park, located alongside the creek in the heritage district of Sharjah. Opening on 21st May 2026, the park is redesigned to bring residents and visitors together through recreation, conversation and shared cultural memories.

The new plan for the park was conceived by renowned artist collective SUPERFLEX in close collaboration with Schul Landscape Architects, Copenhagen, and KWY.studio, Lisbon. Outlines of old courtyards and houses are reflected in the design of the different zones, and uneven walkways rise and fall like dunes, a reminder of the landscape surrounding the city.

During the design process, SUPERFLEX asked local residents about everyday objects with personal significance for them, either as symbols of their time in Sharjah or reminders of their homelands. Ten of these objects—related to games, technology, food and nature—have been recast as large-scale sculptures, encouraging reconsideration of scale, perspective, feel and function. Now that the objects are in a public space, their meanings will continue to evolve as they engender new stories based on people’s experiences in the park.

The Foundation has a longstanding relationship with SUPERFLEX, beginning with their Sharjah Biennial 11 commission “The Bank” (2013), an urban playground that actively engaged the local community.

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, commented, "We’re looking forward to seeing Al Majarrah Park come to life through this project by SUPERFLEX. Sitting adjacent to our permanent installation Rain Room, the park will be a place where people of all ages can gather, play and connect. The Foundation will also organise public programmes and activities there, expanding our range of year-round exhibitions and events."

"We are delighted to be working with SUPERFLEX again. Building on their track record of public art projects, they have captured residents’ memories of Sharjah in a series of sculptures while also creating a place for the community to come together and enjoy recreational activities," Sheikha Hoor added.

Jakob Fenger, co-founder of SUPERFLEX, said, "Much like the sand, the city is never the same. The sculptures are a tribute to the fleeting memories of the people who live here or pass through. By scaling up everyday objects in concrete, small personal histories become tangible and shareable. We hope the park is a place where people can gather, connect around these stories and create new stories together."

Al Majarrah Park joins the growing list of permanent public art initiatives spearheaded by Sharjah Art Foundation, including Random International’s Rain Room (2012), opened in Al Majarrah in 2018; Gary Simmons’ Across the Chalk Line (2015), reopened in Al Mureijah Square in 2023; and Kerry James Marshall’s Untitled: Excavation (2022), located outside Al Hamriyah Studios.

The development of Al Majarrah Park has been made possible with the support of Sharjah Municipality and the Sharjah Department of Public Works.