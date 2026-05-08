UOS, SNOC hold meeting to present findings of research projects

SHARJAH, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) held the second technical exchange meeting with the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to present the progress and key findings of joint research projects funded by the corporation under the SNOC Professorial Chair, established through a partnership agreement between the two institutions.

Professor Dr. Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), welcomed the attendees, emphasising that this collaboration is rooted in the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, and President of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

He noted that the leadership of both institutions has established an integrated ecosystem that bridges academia and industry, positioning research as a key contributor to vital development sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that the University of Sharjah’s partnerships with vital sectors are an extension of its mission to serve the community and strengthen research to address real-world challenges, particularly in the fields of energy and sustainability, which have become key priorities on the national agenda.

The Chancellor further noted that the integration of the University’s research infrastructure with SNOC’s capabilities and expertise creates an environment that fosters impactful applied knowledge with measurable outcomes. He affirmed that the University is committed to advancing this approach through investment in joint research programs and building national capacities that contribute to achieving sustainable growth aligned with the aspirations of the next phase.

Hatem Al Mosa, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Energy Council, commented: Energy and water security remain among the world's most pressing priorities. Diversifying supply sources and advancing sustainable alternatives is not optional — it is necessary. Equally important is our continued investment in research and the development of national capacities. We are fully committed to driving innovation and making meaningful progress on these fronts."

During the meeting, researchers presented the key findings of seven research projects, focusing on various topics, including developing in-house capabilities to produce solar cells with enhanced efficiency and stability; developing an innovative and smart digital twin bifacial agrivoltaics system for real-time optimisation of crop yield and quality in the UAE as a pathway to sustainable agriculture; and an integrated water management and flood mitigation system using GIS, rainwater harvesting, and automated pumping solutions.

In addition, a project titled "AI-Enhanced Oil-Water Separation Using Nano CO₂ Bubbles and Ceramic Membranes: A Sustainable and Efficient Approach" was presented, along with research exploring the utilisation of oil and gas wells for gravitational energy storage systems.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Masoud Al Hamadi, Executive Director of Upstream at SNOC; several faculty members, researchers, and a panel of experts from SNOC.