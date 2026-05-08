DoH, ŌURA launch research programme for early detection of health risks

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health—Abu Dhabi (DoH) and ŌURA, maker of the world’s leading smart ring, Oura Ring, today announced a joint research programme to study how continuous wearable data can advance preventive health.

The collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership to advance Abu Dhabi’s prevention-first, data-driven healthcare agenda, and will initially focus on women’s health and cardiometabolic risk.

The collaboration builds on Abu Dhabi’s advanced public health infrastructure and longitudinal health data assets, integrating them with ŌURA’s real-time, continuous insights across key health indicators.

Together, this creates a strong foundation for understanding health at a population level, enabling the identification of risk factors and supporting a shift from reactive care to more proactive, personalised intervention.

The depth of Abu Dhabi’s longitudinal data further strengthens its potential as a platform for population health research, offering deeper insight into how conditions such as obesity, prediabetes, cardiovascular disease, and maternal health risks emerge and evolve.

Initially centred around women’s health, the partnership will explore key research pathways focused on preconception health and perinatal care, supporting the development of more targeted early interventions and improving health trajectories for women, families, and the wider population.

The collaboration will also explore other key areas of health, including metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, with a clear ambition to scale successful insights and interventions beyond initial focus areas over time.

The partnership will be supported by robust data governance principles, including data minimisation, transparent data processing, and secure storage in line with applicable regulations and international best practices. All use of identifiable data will be strictly controlled, with access governed by jointly defined ethical and regulatory standards.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Tom Hale, CEO of ŌURA met in LA, USA this week to formally launch the partnership and align on the next phase of advancing prevention-led, data-driven healthcare.

Al Mansoori said, “The future of health will be defined by sensing and the ability to understand the body continuously, in real-time, and at a population scale. Abu Dhabi has built an intelligent health system designed for this shift. Bringing real-world wearable data into the clinical setting, underpinned by strong data governance frameworks that ensure privacy and responsible use of health data.

Advancing women's health and fertility is a key priority for Abu Dhabi, and together with ŌURA we are starting where continuous insights have the greatest power to detect risk earlier and create more personalised care across the life course - for mothers, babies, and families. This partnership brings together one of the world’s most advanced population health datasets with continuous wearable insights at scale, creating a unique opportunity to redefine how prevention is delivered in real-world settings.”

Tom Hale said, “Abu Dhabi is setting a powerful example for how nations can embed prevention and innovation into the future of healthcare. Partnering with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will allow us to build a meaningful preventative health model that is grounded in data, scientific rigour, and privacy. It’s one of many upcoming initiatives we’re committed to across the region, and an important step in our long-term partnership with Abu Dhabi.

We’re starting with women’s health, because the health of women is the health of families, and the health of families is the health of the nation. But this partnership is just the beginning — our ambition is to develop a model here that can inform preventive care globally.”