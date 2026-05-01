Jordan condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, reaffirms full solidarity

AMMAN, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan Friday denounced the vicious Iranian attacks on the UAE, which left three people wounded.

Jordan reaffirmed its rejection of these acts, which are a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a threat to the security, stability, and territorial integrity of the UAE.

In a statement carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for all actions taken by the UAE to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as its solidarity with the UAE in the face of the Iranian attacks.