Qatar strongly condemns Iranian attacks on UAE

DOHA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE, involving two ballistic missiles and three drones, which resulted in injuries to three people.

Qatar considered the attacks a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement on Friday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the country's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the Emirates to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The statement also expressed Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for those wounded.