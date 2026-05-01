Kuwait condemns reprehensible Iranian attacks on UAE

KUWAIT, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait on Friday strongly condemned the reprehensible Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates with ballistic missiles and drones.

In an official statement issued on May 8 by the Kuwait News Agency, the ministry said the continued attacks represent a “flagrant violation” of the UAE’s sovereignty and pose a direct threat to its security and stability. It added that the escalation undermines regional efforts aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s full solidarity with the UAE and voiced support for all measures it takes to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

Kuwait also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for those wounded in the attacks.