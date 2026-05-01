Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, affirms its full solidarity

CAIRO, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned on Friday the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates, resultig in a number of injuries.

Egypt affirmed in a statement carried by the Middle East News Agency (MENA) that the continuous and repeated attacks are a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, a clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region. Furthermore, the attacks represent an unacceptable escalation that undermines all regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and establishing stability in the region.

Egypt reiterated its full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures and actions it takes to protect its security and stability and safeguard its resources.