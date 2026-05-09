Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Iranian attacks on civilian, economic facilities in UAE

RIYADH, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the Iranian targeting — through missiles and drones — of civilian and economic facilities in the UAE.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The Ministry also called on Iran to cease these attacks, adhere to the principles of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and respect the principles of good neighbourliness.