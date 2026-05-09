Delegation of European Union to UAE celebrates Europe Day

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Delegation of the European Union to the UAE hosted on Friday evening a reception to mark Europe Day, attended by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for for Countering Extremism & Terrorism and Chairman of the International Steering Board of Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Extremism & Violent Extremism.

The reception, hosted by Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the UAE, was attended by a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In her remarks during the event, Ambassador Berger highlighted the depth of cooperation and the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and the European Union, noting the continued growth and development of ties across various fields.

She said the UAE is a key partner of the European Union, affirming that UAE-EU relations continue to advance under a shared vision based on dialogue, openness, partnership and constructive cooperation.