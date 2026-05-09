Chancellor of Austria condemns Iran's aggression; reaffirms full solidarity with UAE

VIENNA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Christian Stocker, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, has reaffirmed his country’s unequivocal condemnation of the Iranian aggression on the United Arab Emirates, reiterating Austria’s full solidarity with the UAE and its complete respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a post published on the social media platform X, the Austrian Chancellor expressed his pleasure at meeting President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, stressing that bilateral relations between Austria and the UAE are founded on trust, reliability and mutual respect.

" It was a great honour to be received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"The bilateral relationship between Austria and the United Arab Emirates is founded on trust, reliability and mutual respect — values that continue to make our countries strong and dependable partners. Austria stands firmly alongside the UAE. We unequivocally condemn any aggression against the United Arab Emirates and fully respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"At a particularly challenging time, we deeply appreciated the support and protection extended to Austrian citizens on the ground," he concluded.