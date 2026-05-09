Syria condemns Iranian attacks on UAE

DAMASCUS, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) – The Syrian Arab Republic has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates with ballistic missiles and drones, which resulted in injuries among civilians, describing them as a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed Syria’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its security, stability and sovereignty.