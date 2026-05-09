UNICEF, Kings League launch global campaign for vulnerable children

BARCELONA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Kings League and UNICEF have launched a charity fundraising campaign during the competition’s Playoff Week, bringing together footballers, streamers and creators in support of vulnerable children around the world.

The initiative, titled ‘We Were All Children Once’, will run from May 10-18 across Kings League markets including Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany. The campaign aims to raise money for UNICEF programmes focused on children growing up without access to education, safe environments or basic support structures.

Among those involved are Lamine Yamal, Marcelo and Gerard Piqué, alongside a range of Kings League and Queens League personalities.

Kings League said the campaign was designed to use the competition’s growing digital reach to support wider social causes during one of the busiest points of its season.

“Kings League is not just a competition, it’s a global community built together with creators, players, and fans,” said Kings League Chief Product Officer Oriol Querol. “With ‘We Were All Children Once,’ we want to channel that energy into a cause that takes us all back to childhood and, together with UNICEF, help mobilise people and generate a real impact for children and adolescents who need it most.”

UNICEF Spain’s Director of Influence, Programmes and Partnerships, Lara Contreras, said the campaign aimed to connect the league’s younger audience with broader social issues.

“In many parts of the world, far too many children still don’t have a true childhood,” she said. “This idea should move us to action. Because remembering that we were all children once isn’t nostalgia; that childhood shaped our present.”

The campaign also includes a competitive fundraising element between Kings League team presidents and communities across different countries, with totals tracked throughout Playoff Week.