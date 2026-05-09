ADNEC Group signs MoU with Khalifa University to collaborate on strategic initiatives

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), strengthening their partnership to foster innovation, education, and collaboration in national events.

The MoU was signed by Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, in the presence of several leaders and dignitaries from both organisations.

Humaid Al Dhaheri said: “This partnership is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing our events and promoting the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. Partnering with Khalifa University, a global leader in higher education and research, we aim to deliver impactful initiatives that drive progress in technology, science, and education. Together, we will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and talent development.”

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “For Khalifa University, this partnership is a natural formalisation of a relationship that remains central to how we bring our research and innovation to the community. ADNEC is where the UAE gathers, for energy, healthcare, Agri tech, and security, and it is where Khalifa University has consistently shown up with technologies and talent that advance national objectives. We are proud to formalise this commitment, and to deepen it in support of the UAE's knowledge economy.”

ADNEC Group and Khalifa University will collaborate on major events within Capital Events portfolio, which includes International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Global Food Week, International Defence Exhibition and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition, and Make it in The Emirates, with a strong emphasis on education, research, and innovation initiatives.

The MoU also designates ADNEC Group as the exclusive event organiser for Khalifa University’s graduation ceremonies, offering a comprehensive range of event management services to ensure memorable and high-quality celebrations. Khalifa University's annual graduation ceremony is one of the most significant events in the UAE's academic calendar, celebrating hundreds of graduates across engineering, computing, and life sciences. Entrusting ADNEC Group with the organisation of such milestone events reflects the University's commitment to delivering an experience befitting the achievement of its graduates.

Khalifa University is actively participating in the fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, showcasing its extensive portfolio of advanced research technologies, alongside an engaging, multi-day programme led by the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC)—the University’s commercialisation and technology transfer platform.