WHO confirms three hantavirus deaths linked to cruise ship

GENEVA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Eight cases have been reported, including three deaths.

Five of the eight cases have been confirmed as hantavirus, and the other three are suspected, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, revealed in a media briefing on the hantavirus situation on Friday.

The hantavirus involved is the Andes virus, the only species known to be capable of limited transmission between humans, linked to close and prolonged contact.

Describing the situation, Dr Tedros said, “While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.”

Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the outbreak are continuing, he added.

“Our priorities are to ensure the affected patients receive care, that the remaining passengers on the ship are kept safe and treated with dignity, and to prevent any further spread of the virus,” Dr Tedros said.

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans.

People are usually infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva