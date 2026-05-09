Qatari Prime Minister, US Vice President discuss regional developments

WASHINGTON, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington on Friday with Vice President of the friendly United States of America, J. D. Vance, to discuss the latest developments in the region and the Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Prime Minister stressed the need for all parties to engage with the ongoing mediation efforts, to pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.