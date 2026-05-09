Trump says Russia and Ukraine to observe three-day ceasefire

WASHINGTON, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) --US President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, hoping it will be the "beginning of the end" of the war.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump posted.

The US president said on social media the ceasefire would include a suspension of all “kinetic activity” and a swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

Trump said in his Truth Social post: “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war,” adding that there was constant progress in talks to end the conflict.









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