Vladyslav Rudniev crowned champion at UAE Warriors 71

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ukraine’s Vladyslav Rudniev secured the main event title at the 71st edition of the UAE Warriors mixed martial arts championship tonight after defeating Armenia’s Marton Mezhlumyan via submission in the first round at the Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the trophy to the champion in the presence of Abdulmunem Al HashemiChairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation (JJIF), alongside Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The 70th edition of the event featured 10 intensive bouts and the "Proud of the Emirates" fan activation. Zimbabwe's Sylvester Chipfumbu claimed the co-main event title by defeating Albania's Vilson Ndregjoni via a judges' decision in the featherweight division.