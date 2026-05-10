Presidents of Egypt, France stress consolidating Gaza ceasefire, containing regional escalation

CAIRO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed during talks held in Egypt today the importance of containing current regional tensions and preventing further escalation across the region, while also discussing efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and implement the commitments of its second phase.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to initiate the reconstruction process, expressing deep concern over the escalating violations in the West Bank.

He affirmed that stability can only be achieved through reviving the political process aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, while commending France’s constructive role in supporting the Palestinian cause.

The two leaders also warned of the negative repercussions of instability on global security, supply chains and trade movement. In this context, they underscored the importance of preserving peace and stability in Lebanon, in addition to discussing ways to strengthen joint cooperation among Mediterranean countries.