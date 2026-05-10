Nafis strengthens Emirati women’s role in private sector

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nafis programme has reinforced its role in supporting Emirati women’s integration into the private sector by equipping them with the skills, training and opportunities needed to build successful careers.

Through specialised training and continuous support, the programme has helped create a conducive work environment that has enabled many Emirati women to excel across different sectors, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment and greater national participation in the private sector.

Among the prominent success stories is Dr Fatima AlNaqbi, Group Assistant Vice President Organisation Development at ALDAR., who described her participation in the Nafis Leadership Programme as a turning point in her career.

She said the programme enabled her to connect her private sector experience with the UAE’s strategic priorities and broaden her leadership perspective through engagement with Emirati and international leaders. Dr Al Naqbi added that future-ready leadership depends on “clarity of vision, adaptability and the courage to continue learning”.

Dr. Aysha Almentheri, Consultant Gynecological Oncology at Burjeel Holdings, highlighted the private sector’s role in offering opportunities for professional growth, knowledge exchange and community service, particularly in vital sectors such as healthcare.

She said the presence of Emirati professionals in the private sector sends a positive message that encourages more Emirati citizens to join workplaces offering genuine opportunities for career development, adding that the sector provides a dynamic environment for exchanging expertise with professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Afra AlShamsi, Client Experience Officer at Mediclinic Middle East, also credited Nafis for supporting her professional development since 2017. Her recognition with first place in the Nafis Award marked a major milestone in her career, which she described as “both a responsibility and motivation to continue striving for excellence”.

Al Shamsi stressed that professional development is not achieved through academic qualifications alone, but also requires practical experience that transforms knowledge into performance. She added that adaptability, discipline and perseverance are essential qualities in a rapidly changing workplace.

The experiences of these Emirati women reflect a wider shift in perceptions of private sector employment, where success is increasingly linked to career growth, adaptability, continuous learning and professional excellence.

The extension of the Nafis programme until 2040 marks a significant step in advancing Emiratisation efforts and strengthening the long-term presence of national talent in the private sector.

The programme’s latest updates include expanding support for Emirati employees working in the private sector, including the removal of the cap on children eligible for the monthly AED600 allowance, previously limited to four children.

New salary support programmes have also been introduced for children of Emirati women and wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector, while the minimum salary threshold for eligibility across Nafis programmes has been unified at AED6,000 per month.

The salary support ceiling for Emiratis employed in the private sector has also been set at AED20,000 per month, with updated support mechanisms scheduled to take effect from September 2026.

Nafis continues to empower Emirati women in the private sector through training, career support and expanded financial benefits, while recent reforms aim to strengthen Emiratisation and long-term workforce stability.