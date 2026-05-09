Benghazi designated permanent headquarters of Asian-African Parliamentary Council under Aguila Saleh

BENGHAZI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh met with a delegation from the Asian-African Parliamentary Council (AAPC) to discuss preparations for the council's upcoming conference in Benghazi this June.

Saleh highlighted the city's readiness to host the international event, citing its logistical capabilities and ongoing urban development.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed establishing Benghazi as the permanent official headquarters of the AAPC.

The visiting delegation, led by First Deputy Chairman Saud Rashid Al Hujailan and Secretary-General Fayez Al Shawabka, praised the city's stability and reconstruction efforts, noting the importance of the conference in strengthening parliamentary cooperation across both continents.