Sharjah Women’s Sports Club wins UAE Women’s Basketball Cup

SHARJAH, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women’s Sports Club claimed the UAE Women’s Basketball Cup title for the 2025–2026 season after defeating Khorfakkan Club 60-50 in the final held at Al Bataeh Club Hall.

The Sharjah team successfully retained the title it won in the previous edition of the tournament, continuing its strong performances in women’s basketball competitions.

Following the final, Hussain Al Baloushi, member of the UAE Basketball Federation Board of Directors, and Ghalia Al Mazmi, Board member and Head of the Federation’s Women’s Committee, awarded the championship trophy and gold medals to the Sharjah team.

The ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Khadem Al Ketbi, Vice Chairman of Al Bataeh Club’s Board of Directors, and Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of National Teams.

Ghalia Al Mazmi praised the high technical level shown by the participating teams throughout the tournament, noting that the competition reflected the ongoing efforts by clubs to support and develop women’s basketball while raising its competitive standards.