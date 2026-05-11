Saudi Arabia strongly condemns targeting of territorial lands, waters of UAE, Qatar, Kuwait

RIYADH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom's condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the treacherous targeting of the territorial lands and waters of each of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, reaffirming the Kingdom's solidarity with all measures taken by the sisterly Gulf states to protect their security and stability.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom demanded an immediate halt to the flagrant aggressions against the territories and territorial waters of the Gulf states, and to any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international waterways, and stressed the importance of adhering to the protection of international maritime passages in accordance with relevant international law.