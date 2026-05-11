Paris Saint-Germain inch closer to securing French league title

PARIS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain defeated Brest 1-0 at home on Sunday to move to the brink of winning the French Ligue 1 title.

With the victory, PSG raised their tally to 73 points with two matches remaining, six points ahead of second-placed Lens, who also have two matches left. However, the defending champions hold a significantly superior goal difference.

Paris Saint-Germain now require only one point from their next match against Lens on Wednesday to officially secure the title.

In another match, Lille benefited from an own goal scored by Denis Zakaria against his side to defeat Monaco 1-0 and move up to third place, strengthening their hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.