UAE sports federations advance talent development programmes to boost international achievements

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sports federations in the United Arab Emirates continue to implement ambitious development plans aimed at strengthening the country’s presence in various continental and international arenas through investment in talent, enhancing the efficiency of national teams, and adopting advanced preparation programmes aligned with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The UAE Taekwondo Federation stands out as one of the federations operating under an integrated development vision focused on preparing a new generation of male and female athletes capable of competing in major continental and international championships. This is achieved through talent discovery programmes, the use of modern performance analysis technologies, and the enhancement of the technical and physical capabilities of promising athletes across different age categories.

The federation continues to follow up on the outcomes of the first edition of its talent preparation programme both locally and internationally by providing an advanced training environment and opportunities for continuous exposure through international competitions, contributing to accelerated technical development, experience building and athlete preparation for podium finishes.

The federation has adopted a comprehensive development policy aimed at raising the capabilities of male and female athletes through regular participation in continental and international competitions, with a focus on making title contention a key objective in all overseas participations.

Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the Federation, affirmed that the federation’s work system is based on a long-term policy aimed at building generations of champions and strengthening coordination with club administrations through continuous cooperation, supporting national teams with athletes capable of competing efficiently at continental and international levels.

He pointed to the importance of the upcoming Asian Championship in Mongolia from 21st to 24th May as a key stage in qualification for the 20th Asian Games, to be hosted by Japan in September and October 2026.

Meanwhile, the UAE Cycling Federation continues to implement development programmes aimed at raising athletes’ standards and achieving strong results in overseas championships through focusing on talent discovery, expanding participation bases and applying specialised strategic programmes to enhance technical competitiveness.

The federation is working to develop a modern preparation system through organising overseas training camps, benefiting from international expertise and preparing athletes according to advanced scientific programmes aligned with global competition requirements, alongside strengthening the participation of youth categories in various local and continental events.

The federation is preparing to participate in several major competitions this year, most notably the Asian Games in Japan, the UCI World Championships in Canada, and the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Mansoor Juma Bu Osaiba, President of the Federation, said overseas participation represents a priority on the federation’s agenda because of the important opportunities it provides to demonstrate the technical development of national teams and strengthen competitiveness for leading positions.

He added that the federation is focusing on organising overseas training camps in Europe starting next summer as part of preparations for the Asian Championship and the Dakar Olympics, in addition to cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and the Talent Support Committee to identify promising athletes and develop their abilities according to the latest training methods.

In the same context, the UAE Handball Federation continues to implement a comprehensive development strategy aimed at building strong national teams capable of competing through focusing on youth development, expanding the player base and enhancing local competitions to help produce a new generation of talent.

The federation places significant emphasis on preparation programmes and overseas training camps, while also giving young players opportunities to gain experience through participation in regional and continental competitions, enhancing their readiness for upcoming events.

Engineer Saud Ibrahim Saleh, President of the Federation, explained that efforts are continuing to develop youth teams across clubs and increase player numbers, which will positively reflect on the quality and number of competitions next season. He stressed the federation’s commitment to preparing national teams in the best possible manner through training camps and specialised preparation programmes.

He also highlighted the importance of giving young players the opportunity to represent the national team at the 4th Gulf Games, scheduled to take place in Doha later this month, describing it as an important platform for gaining experience and enhancing player readiness for future competitions.