Heidenheim, Hamburg, Union Berlin win in Bundesliga

BERLIN, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Heidenheim defeated hosts Cologne 3-1 on Sunday evening in the concluding matches of the 33rd and penultimate round of the German Bundesliga.

With the victory, Heidenheim moved up to 17th place with 26 points, while Cologne remained in 14th place with 32 points.

In another match, Hamburg defeated visitors Freiburg 3-2 to raise their tally to 37 points in 11th place, while Freiburg remained on 44 points in seventh place.

In a third match, Union Berlin beat hosts Mainz 3-1, lifting their tally to 36 points in 12th place, one point behind 10th-placed Mainz.