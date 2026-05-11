Bangladesh reports 344 child deaths from measles outbreak

DHAKA, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Health authorities in Bangladesh announced on Sunday that 344 children have died since the outbreak of measles began in the country last March, as infections continue to rise.

The Directorate General of Health Services said that 11 children died during the 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, with measles infection confirmed in four cases, while the remaining seven died after showing symptoms associated with the disease.

The directorate added that among the total child deaths recorded since 15th March, measles infection was confirmed in 65 children, while the others died after exhibiting symptoms linked to the disease.

It also reported 282 new measles infections among children during the past 24 hours, in addition to the hospitalisation of 1,278 children showing symptoms of the disease during the same period.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, but it can be prevented through vaccination. Symptoms include fever, cough, red eyes and skin rash.