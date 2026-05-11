94 evacuated from cruise ship hit by hantavirus outbreak

MADRID, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Spanish Health Minister Mónica García announced that a total of 94 passengers and crew members have been evacuated from the stricken cruise ship Hondius following the outbreak of the deadly hantavirus.

The minister said in press statements in Tenerife that individuals from 19 countries had departed the Canary Islands aboard eight private aircraft.

Passenger transfer operations are scheduled to continue on Monday, with one aircraft arriving from the Netherlands and another from Australia. The Dutch aircraft will transport six passengers, while the Australian plane will carry 18 affected individuals.