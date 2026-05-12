EU urges reopening of Strait of Hormuz, calls for de-escalation

BRUSSELS, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment to the necessity of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation, emphasising that the current priority is to stop the war and ensure freedom of navigation.

The EU also called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and a de-escalation as a prelude to political negotiations that would guarantee the security and stability of the region.

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, affirmed that the European Union considers itself part of the security architecture of the Gulf region, given the direct impact of regional developments on European security.

The European official explained that the Union supports a diplomatic solution and is engaging with countries mediating between the parties, noting that European contacts also include Gulf states that share the same concerns.

She added that the European Union is not only focusing on the Iranian nuclear file, but is also discussing other threats posed by Iran to its neighbours, including the missile programme, support for proxies, and hybrid and cyber activities within Europe.

She confirmed that Brussels has offered its expertise in nuclear negotiations, clarifying that the Union has experts who have previously participated in negotiating nuclear agreements.