MV Hondius leaves Canary Islands for Rotterdam after passenger evacuation

MADRID, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Spanish authorities have confirmed that the ship MV Hondius on which cases of the Hantavirus were detected, has departed the Canary Islands en route to the Netherlands.

The vessel left the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife on Monday, after all passengers were evacuated to their home countries to undergo quarantine, heading to the city of Rotterdam, where comprehensive disinfection procedures are scheduled to take place.

It is noted that seven confirmed cases of the Hantavirus, which is transmitted by rodents, were detected on board the ship, in addition to two suspected cases, while three passengers died during the voyage as a result of the disease.

The World Health Organisation had confirmed that the risk of a global outbreak of the Hantavirus is very limited, stating that it does not constitute the beginning of a new pandemic and does not spread in the same way as the coronavirus.