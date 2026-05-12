Sharjah Women’s Sports concludes 6th shooting challenge

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) concluded the sixth edition of the “Amateur Shooting Challenge,” organised by the Community Sports Department on 9–10 May, with the participation of 77 female participants from junior and women’s categories at the foundation’s headquarters in Al-Qlayaa.

The event featured a training day introducing the basics of shooting and safety procedures, followed by a competitive day for both categories, aimed at building confidence and encouraging sports participation in a safe and motivating environment.

In the junior category, Shaikha Nawaf Ismail claimed first place, followed by Samar Mohammed Al Zubaidi in second and Yasmine Kashwani in third. In the women’s category, Altaf Saleh took first place, Hamda Mohammed Al Harmoodi came second, and Khawla Mohammed Al Ali finished third.

Noura Al Hamr, Head of the Community Sports Department, said the challenge aims to provide integrated sporting experiences that combine learning and competition, while Maryam Kashwani noted that the strong participation reflects growing awareness of the importance of community sports and its role in encouraging women and girls to engage in physical activity.