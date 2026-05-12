American University of Ras Al Khaimah empowers students with future skills

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) continues its efforts to equip students with future-ready skills through its Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering programme, which includes specialised concentrations in Robotics and Avionics, designed to meet the evolving needs of the global economy amid growing demand for electrical and electronics engineers and accelerating technological transformation across industries worldwide.

Professor Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK, said the programme was specifically designed to align with industry requirements while empowering graduates to contribute effectively to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and beyond.

A distinctive feature of the programme is its specialisation in Robotics, which prepares students to design, develop and programme advanced robotic systems. More recently, AURAK introduced a new Avionics and Aviation 4.0 concentration within the programme in collaboration with Aviation Australia Group, to meet the demands of a sector growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Dr. Ali Al Ataby, Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, said the programme combines strong academic foundations with practical real-world experience, while integrating emerging fields such as robotics, avionics and aviation.

The programme is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), ensuring compliance with the highest international standards of academic quality, excellence and labour market relevance.