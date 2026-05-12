Sharjah to honour 3 artists at Calligraphy Biennial in October

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial, in its twelfth edition to be held next October under the theme “Mizan” (Scale or Balance), will honour 3 creative artists in Arabic calligraphy: Ali Al Hammadi from the UAE, Belaid Hamidi from Morocco, and Khalifa Al Shimi from Egypt.

On the first day of the Biennial, the honourees' exhibitions will open in “Calligraphy Square,” where selections from their artworks will be displayed, showing their artistic journeys and how they helped shape Arabic calligraphy.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Director of the Biennial, stated that the Biennial is becoming a global cultural and artistic platform highlighting Arabic calligraphy and holding dialogue between various experiences, noting that the Biennial’s success reflects its position on the calligraphy arts map.

He added that honouring the artists embodies recognition of their artistic and intellectual contributions, whether via their experiences or their research and documentation efforts.

Al Qasir added that the new edition will feature programmes and exhibitions showcasing the renewed crafts and visual arts connection, in addition to solo exhibitions of the honourees, allowing the public to explore diverse artistic experiences that reflect the richness of Arabic calligraphy.