Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank participates in Global Money Week

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is participating in Global Money Week 2026 through a series of educational initiatives delivered under its MoneySmart financial education programme.

Global Money Week, taking place from 11th till 15th May, aims to empower individuals across the UAE with practical financial knowledge and skills that support long-term financial wellbeing, while encouraging saving, budgeting and informed financial decision-making.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said that strengthening financial inclusion and promoting financial literacy are essential pillars in supporting economic resilience and sustainable development.

He noted that as the financial sector continues to evolve rapidly, expanding access to financial services and enhancing financial awareness among all segments of society have become increasingly important to support long-term stability and social wellbeing.

He added, “Through our MoneySmart programme, we continue to support this national priority by providing practical, Sharia-compliant financial knowledge and promoting responsible financial behaviour. We believe empowering individuals with the right tools and understanding forms the foundation for building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub.”