SWSC win 58 medals at UAE Athletics Cup

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women's Sports Clubs (SWSC) continued their outstanding performance at the UAE Athletics Cup for all age groups, held from 8-10 May. Sharjah Women's Sports Club won the cups in the junior, youth, and senior categories, while Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club strengthened its presence with impressive results across various competitions.

In the junior category, Sharjah athletes achieved several medals and records, most notably gold medals for Maria Fahad, Alia Khalid Al Shawari, Fawaghi Hamid, Hamda Jassim Ahli, Reem Al Badawi, Fatima Saud Al Sinani, Wadima Mohammed Fikri, Hanan Ibrahim, and Rahaf Al Hosani, in addition to a silver medal in the 4x200m relay.

Khorfakkan Club also recorded strong results through Fatima Rashid Suleiman, Mariam Omar, Hajar Al Saadi, Maitha Juma, and Mira Ibrahim.

In the junior girls' category, Sharjah's athletes continued their remarkable performance, with Sarah Fahad Abdullah winning gold in the 100-metre hurdles with a new record, and Samar Saleh securing gold in the high jump with a new record.

Other gold medalists included Shahd Rashid, Al Yazia Tariq, Alia Al Muhairi, Rodina Mohammed Adel, and Mariam Murad, in addition to the gold medal in the medley relay.

Khorfakkan's athletes also distinguished themselves, with Khadija Mohammed Al Hamsh and Raya Momen Al Dhanhani making their mark.

In the youth girls' category, Asmita Ganesh won gold in the 400 metres for Sharjah Women's Sports Club, while Sarah Khalifa Al Naqbi secured gold in the long jump for Khorfakkan Women's Sports Club.

In the women's category, Sharjah Women's Sports Club continued their gold medal haul with Mahra Abdulrahim Anqalia, Fatima Ali Al Balushi, Abeer Ibrahim Al Balushi, and Adhra Adel, in addition to the gold medal won by the 4x100-meter relay team.

Mai Al Ameri, Deputy Director of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, confirmed that the results reflect the strength of the cumulative work and technical commitment despite the challenges.

Meanwhile, Hind Al Kabawi, Technical Director of Athletics, explained that the new figures confirm the technical development and the continued building of a strong competitive base for the future.