LEAD Development showcases sustainable projects at ADIS 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- LEAD Development showcased its flagship sustainable projects during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, highlighting developments on Jubail Island and housing projects in Al Ain aligned with Abu Dhabi’s urban development goals.

Mounir Haidar, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Lead Development, and Managing Director of Jubail Island Investment Company, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company’s projects focus on quality of life, sustainability and innovation, while balancing urban expansion with environmental preservation, particularly mangrove conservation on Jubail Island.

He said modern technologies now play a key role across all stages of real estate development, from design and planning to infrastructure maintenance, enhancing efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Haidar added that more than 1,000 residential units were delivered on Jubail Island in April 2026, marking the project’s transition into a fully operational residential community.