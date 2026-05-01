Experts discuss role of organic waste management in advancing UAE circular economy

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM)-- A high-level panel hosted by the American University of Sharjah and organised by Emirates Biotech stressed that achieving the UAE’s circular economy ambitions depends on effective organic waste management.

Officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, waste management operators and academia discussed building an integrated organic waste management system aligned with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031.

The participants noted that organic waste accounts for around 40 percent of municipal waste in the UAE, warning that landfill disposal generates methane emissions with a greater short-term warming impact than carbon dioxide.

The discussions highlighted the need for improved processing systems, expansion of compostable materials, mandatory waste segregation at source, and stronger regulatory and economic measures to divert waste away from landfills.

The panel also stressed that developing the bio-materials and organic waste management sector represents a promising industrial opportunity aligned with the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy.