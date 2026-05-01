Arab Parliament Speaker condemns hijacking of oil tanker carrying Egyptian sailors off Yemen

CAIRO, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the hijacking of an oil tanker in Yemeni territorial waters and its forced diversion to Somali territorial waters, with a number of Egyptian sailors onboard.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Al Yamahi described the incident as a criminal act that violates international legal and humanitarian conventions and constitutes a serious breach of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He affirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Egypt and support for efforts aimed at securing the release and safe return of the Egyptian sailors, while calling on the international community to put an end to such dangerous criminal acts threatening the security and stability of international maritime navigation.