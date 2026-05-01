UAE President receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

They also reviewed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as ongoing efforts to address them.