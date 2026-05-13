UNESCO releases new practical resource to support law enforcement against illicit trafficking of cultural property

PARIS, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Illicit trafficking of cultural property remains one of the most pressing threats to cultural heritage worldwide. It not only leads to the irreversible loss of artifacts and historical knowledge, but also fuels organised crime, undermines community resilience, and weakens social cohesion. Addressing this complex challenge requires strong legal frameworks, sustained international cooperation, and, above all, effective and well-coordinated law enforcement.

In this context, UNESCO announced the release of a new bilingual (English–Mongolian) report “Safeguarding Heritage through Law Enforcement: Good Practices in Combating Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property.”

This document was developed within the framework of UNESCO’s technical assistance to support the operationalisation of Mongolia’s Heritage Police Unit and was refined using the outcomes of the international workshop “Safeguarding Heritage through Law Enforcement: International Good Practices and Regional Cooperation” held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in November 2025.

Structured into three main components, the document provides practical and action-oriented guidance by providing an indicative baseline of institutional capacities and gaps, highlighting international good practices and operational approaches, and offering a structured self-assessment tool to guide concrete actions and policy development. While grounded in Mongolia’s national context, the publication is designed to be adaptable and relevant across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. It reflects the shared responsibility of safeguarding cultural heritage and reinforces the importance of coordinated action among police, customs, cultural institutions, and communities.

The launch of this report marks an important milestone in UNESCO’s ongoing efforts to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property. It also underscores the Organisation’s commitment to supporting Member States through practical tools, capacity-building, and international cooperation.