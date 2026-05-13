United States set record energy production in 2025

WASHINGTON, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Total energy production in the United States increased to a new record of 107 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the previous record set in 2024, according to new data in Monthly Energy Review released by the US Energy Information Administration.

Total production was driven by record-high production in natural gas, crude oil, natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs), and renewables. This was the fourth consecutive year in which the United States set a record for total energy production, the report noted.

Dry natural gas production grew more than 4% from 2024 to a record-high 39 trillion cubic feet in 2025, with most of the growth occurring in the Appalachia, Permian, and Haynesville regions. Natural gas has been the largest source of US domestic energy production since 2011, and the United States has been the largest natural gas producer in the world since 2011.

Crude oil production also set a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025 and grew by 3%, or 350,000 barrels per day, compared with the previous record set in 2024. Most of that growth occurred in the Permian region of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Crude oil accounted for 26% of domestic energy production, and the United States remained the largest crude oil producer in the world.

Production of NGPLs, which are hydrocarbons separated as liquids during natural gas processing, grew 7% to a record 4 trillion cubic feet in 2025 compared with the previous record set in 2024. In 2025, NGPLs accounted for 9% of domestic energy production. NGPL production has grown every year since 2005 as natural gas production and processing have increased.

Renewable energy production grew by 3% from 2024 to a new record, the fifth consecutive year of growth. Solar and wind both set records for energy production as new generators came online. Geothermal, hydroelectric, and wood and waste energy production remained steady from 2024 to 2025. Biofuels production, which had grown in four consecutive years, declined slightly.

Coal accounted for 10% of domestic energy production in 2025. It increased by 4% from 2024 levels to 533 million short tons in 2025 after two years of declining production.