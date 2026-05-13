Indonesia urges global mangrove action at UN Forum on Forests

NEW YORK, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) - Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni reaffirmed Indonesia’s strategic role in preserving mangrove ecosystems and highlighted its World Mangrove Centre initiative, expected to drive stronger international collaboration on sustainability.

Speaking at the 21st Session of the United Nations Forum on Forests in New York, the United States, he emphasised that the government is determined to safeguard mangroves nationwide, which account for 23% of the world’s total.

“As Indonesia houses nearly one-third of the world’s mangrove fields, we aim to ensure these ecosystems become a primary pillar of climate change mitigation and coastal protection,” Antoni noted, according to Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA).

He then highlighted the World Mangrove Centre as Indonesia’s initiative to invite like-minded parties worldwide to align steps toward stronger global partnerships, intensified research and innovation programmes, and concrete, sustainable action in mangrove protection and restoration.

"Indonesia welcomes collaboration through the World Mangrove Centre to promote sustainable mangrove management at the global level," the minister said.

The Ministry of Forestry holds authority and responsibility over about 80% of Indonesia’s mangrove ecosystem, he added.

On that note, Antoni stressed that the government is committed to taking the lead in global initiatives to fully harness the potential of mangroves in advancing climate action, bolstering coastal resilience, and conserving biodiversity.