Venezuela-US trade grows 22.7% in Q1

CARACAS, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Trade between the US and Venezuela jumped 22.7% in the three months, driven by Venezuelan crude oil exports following the resumption of trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries, a report showed Tuesday.

Bilateral trade rose to US$3.29 billion in the first three months of the year, compared to US$2.68 billion for the same period in 2025, the Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Venezuela’s exports to the US totalled US$1.8 billion, with crude oil sales accounting for 96.5%, the figures issued by the US International Trade Commission showed.