Australia says will join France-UK mission in Hormuz

CANBERRA,13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Australia will join a "strictly defensive" mission led by France and Britain to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Defence Minister Richard Marles said Wednesday.

"Australia stands ready to support an independent and strictly defensive Multinational Military Mission, led by the United Kingdom and France, once it is established," Marles said in a statement.

A multinational military mission is designed to complement diplomatic engagement and de-escalation efforts, while "demonstrating a tangible commitment to the security of international trade", he said.