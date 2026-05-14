Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Mubarak Mohamed Rowaished Al Shamsi

AL AIN, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of Mubarak Mohamed Rowaished Al Nayeli Al Shamsi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed attended the mourning majlis held at Majlis Zakher in Al Ain Region and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.